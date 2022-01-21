Will an 1883 season 2 renewal come before episode 6 airs?

Within the greater 1883 – Yellowstone world at the moment, there is a lot to be excited for.

In the case of the flagship show, it’s well-known already that season 5 is going to start filming this spring — at least per the current plans. While nothing has been technically confirmed when it comes to a renewal yet, that feels like a foregone conclusion.

So what about the prequel series? For the time being, nothing has been decided about it yet, either. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine a universe where it gets canceled or the producers opt not to move forward for whatever reason. We are talking here all about the biggest launch for a Paramount+ exclusive dating back to when the service was named CBS All Access, and we also get the sense that executives want to be in the Taylor Sheridan business for as long as humanly possible.

We know that there’s an 1883 hiatus this weekend, so is it reasonably possible that news on a season 2 comes out between now and when the show returns? We wouldn’t rule it out. We personally are of the belief that we’re going see renewals for 1883, Yellowstone, and Mayor of Kingstown all at once. It will be a way for Paramount to show an enormous commitment to Sheridan and for them to be able to tout the success of all of their series at once. We don’t foresee any of these shows ending anytime soon, and they could even be joined by another one if we see things start to get rolling with 6666 before too long. That spin-off hasn’t officially gotten the green light, but we get at least the sense that everyone is actively thinking about it right now.

