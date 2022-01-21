Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we about to have a golden opportunity to prepare for season 12 episode 12? We’ll take you through that within this article, while also preparing you for the road ahead.

So where should we start? We suppose that the best natural place is handing over some of the good news: You will see another episode on the air tonight! “The Reagan Way” is airing on CBS in a matter of hours and it features some familiar faces at its core. Not only will Stacy Keach be back as Archbishop Kearns (pictured above), but you are also going to be seeing Will Hochman come back as Joe Hill. There’s of course a lot of conflict within this article, and we should get to see a few characters work together that don’t often get that chance.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 synopsis:

“The Reagan Way” – Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, but he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity. Also, Danny and Baez use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; Eddie defies Erin and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Stacy Keach guest stars as Archbishop Kevin Kearns, and Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill, the newest Reagan family member.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







