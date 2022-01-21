Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 spoilers: The Jamie, Joe Hill conflict

In just a matter of hours we’re going to get a chance to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12, and it goes without saying that this one should be exciting. Isn’t it always when you’ve got Joe Hill in the mix?

Will Hochman isn’t going to be back as the son of the late Joe Reagan within this episode, and the photo above is one of the photos featuring the character alongside Jamie Reagan (Will Estes). There’s actually going to be a lot of conflict between these two characters within this episode, and it feels like police policy is going to be at the center of a lot of the drama. We feel like you can go ahead and expect a wide array of different twists and turns, so go ahead and prepare yourself for that in advance.

One of the things that we’ve learned about Joe in particular over the years is that he has a real knack for bending the rules and in that way, he takes more after Danny than he does Jamie. His uncle Jamie is a little more about the letter of the law, and sometimes that does suit him. On this past episode, for example, there did turn out to be a lot of value in him making such a big deal out of the salute. His methods may be somewhat frustrating at first, but they did make a certain degree of sense in the end.

This episode marks the second time that we’re seeing Joe Hill this season and personally, we’re still crossing our fingers that this will lead to even more down the road. While he may not be an every-episode character, he brings a ton to the show whenever he’s on.

