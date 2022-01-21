Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Is a big death coming?

This weekend marks Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 on Starz, and you have yet another reason to watch it as soon as humanly possible. After all, it looks like a significant death is going to be happening at some point during it.

Speaking to fans in the latest Instagram Live session, creator and executive producer Courtney Kemp confirmed that a death is coming, while also reminding everyone that episode 8 is commonly when this show takes some big creative swings. This is an episode that will obviously set in motion what happens in the final episodes of this season, and then also season 3 at the same time. (The series has already been renewed.)

So who could potentially die? No doubt there are a few different candidates out there, but to us the one that feels the most interesting is Lorenzo. Diana spent all that money (Monet’s money, mind you) to get him out of prison, so how crazy would it be for him to get killed almost immediately? You could also argue that losing Mecca would be interesting since it’d keep Monet from having to open up some old parts of her life related to Zeke.

As for if we could lose someone at Stansfield, we at least know that Lauren could be in jeopardy — at least if she proves to be witness for the prosecution. The promos are hinting at some trouble there already.

