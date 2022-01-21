The Blacklist season 9 ratings: Did the recent winning streak continue?

For everyone hoping that The Blacklist season 9 was continuing to give us good news in the ratings, here’s something to smile about today!

Last night’s new episode, titled “Boukman Baptiste,” ended up drawing a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also 3.3 million live viewers on the night. This is the third week in a row that the show had more viewers than the season 8 average, and this was also the third-most-watched episode of the season.

Here’s some other great news: In the key demo, season 9’s average is actually slightly ahead of season 8 at the time of this writing. It’s also down less than 5% in total viewers. We know that the ratings in general are still lower than some of NBC’s other shows, but it is out-performing freshman series Ordinary Joe at the moment, plus some of the network’s new comedies. It’s also posted the same exact demo rating this week as New Amsterdam. If you take away One Chicago and Law & Order, La Brea and This Is Us (which is ending) are really the only dramas on the network performing better.

There’s also an interesting case at the moment for The Blacklist to perform quite well when it moves to Fridays in the new year. With CBS now airing Undercover Boss at 8:00 instead of SWAT, you can argue that there’s a big audience that NBC could grab there and the ratings may not falter too much because of the move. Of course, we’ll have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach with that.

