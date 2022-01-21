Daredevil season 4: Will new streaming ratings boost show’s odds?

Is there now a case to be made for a Daredevil season 4? We can’t say that for sure, but there’s at least a chance Marvel could do more with the character. The latest streaming ratings offer some proof of that.

According to a report from Deadline, the Charlie Cox series managed to land at #8 in the latest edition of Nielsen’s streaming ratings. Impressive for a show canceled years ago, no? It’s a fantastic reminder of the impact both Spider-Man: No Way Home and then also Hawkeye had on this particular version of the Marvel television world.

For a good while, there was a relative amount of hesitancy to include any of the Marvel – Netflix shows as canon to the greater MCU. The reasons for that are complicated, but it has a little bit to do with Marvel TV being somewhat separate from the film division. That has since changed, and seeing Daredevil and Wilson Fisk back around suggests there are still plans for them moving forward.

Of course, if there ever since more Daredevil, it’s almost certainly not going to be on Netflix. The more likely scenario here is that we end up seeing the character land over on Disney+ in a series similar to what we’ve seen from Loki or Hawkeye. A standalone film also feels possible, but we feel like this character’s story is ultimately better told on TV. There’s just so much to explore here, and there are also further characters who could be introduced who ultimately, we haven’t seen all that much of so far.

In the end, we’re just glad that some people may be getting a chance to check out how fantastic Daredevil was during its run on Netflix.

