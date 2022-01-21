Women of the Movement season 2: Could it be renewed at ABC?

Following tonight’s finale, is there any chance for a Women of the Movement season 2 at ABC at some point down the road? Should that be considered.

The first order of business here is, of course, stating the facts for what they are. At the moment, there are no official plans for there to be another season. This was billed from the start to be a limited series based on the true story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley. However, the title is ambiguous enough that you could expand this to be an anthology, one where you could focus on a number of important women fighting for civil rights or to make this world a better place.

When you look at the ratings, we think there is at least a small case to be made in getting more of the show. Its numbers were decent, all things considered — a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then slightly more than 3 million live viewers an episode. We could see Women of the Movement being another worth show to bring back while Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 are on hiatus. It did this well without even a huge amount of promotion.

In the end, the most important thing here is going to be making sure there is another fantastic story to tell. If the writers and producers can find that and ABC signs off, we wouldn’t rule anything out here. We just don’t anticipate them revisiting any part of this specific story; Emmett and Mamie were meant to be the focus of season 1, and we think everything that was meant to be said about them was through this first batch of episodes.

We don’t expect any major news to come on the show’s future anytime soon. Instead, we will revisit this a little bit later in the spring.

