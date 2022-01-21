Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 13 return date hopes

Following tonight’s be episode, it only makes sense to want the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 13 return date. Luckily, we’re pleased to have that within!

The first order of business here has to be, unfortunately, sharing the bad news: There is no new episode planned on the network next week. The same goes for the week after. Organized Crime is going to be on hiatus until after the Winter Olympics, and you can say the same thing for its fellow franchise show in Law & Order: SVU. The objective here is to bring both of these shows back when you get around to Thursday, February 24, and they will have company in the form of the original Law & Order. These three shows will all air on the same night, and our hope is that there will be chances for some larger stories.

Do we need crossovers every week? Absolutely not. There is value in them all doing their own thing, but maybe crossing paths when it is significant. We’re really excited to be able to see how the Richard Wheatley story is going to tied up and with that, we also imagine there are a number of other twists down the road.

In general, we know there are a lot of stories still coming on Organized Crime, but you may be waiting for a little while in order to get some other details. Odds are, NBC will start to lift the veil on what’s next over the first week or two of next month. There’s also supposedly going to be one additional arc following the return of Wheatley, and details about that are still up in the air.

