New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 photo: Bloom and Leyla’s future

It’s abundantly clear already that New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 next week is going to be unlike any other as of late. Much of that begins, of course, with the death of Dr. Kapoor off-screen and what that means for some of these characters. It continues, though, when talking about Dr. Bloom’s job status.

We’ve known all season that Bloom cares about Leyla, but that she also did 100% the wrong thing in ensuring that she would be a resident at the hospital. She can’t make her think that she earned a position when in reality, it was gifted to her because of her girlfriend’s generosity. It’s only now that she’s starting to try and take real accountability for her actions, making it clear that she’ll leave her post to ensure that Leyla can keep her own and not have that shadow of how she got the job hanging over her.

Is that something Leyla is going to accept? Are we really getting set for Bloom to leave New Amsterdam? The photo above at least confirms that Janet Montgomery is still around for Tuesday’s “Unto the Breach,” and that these two characters are going to continue to speak to one another. They’ve got a LOT of stuff to work out, and that’s why it’s hard to sit here and say that they will end up together.

Whatever happens between these two in this episode, we have a hard time thinking that episode 14 is going to be it. There’s a lot of story still to come, even if we do end up waiting until after the Olympics to get all of it. (Our hope is that there will be an episode still at the start of February.)

