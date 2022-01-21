Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13 return date: When’s it back?

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want the Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13 return date. Why wouldn’t you? We’re so far into the show at the moment, and there is so much exciting stuff ahead!

Perhaps the most exciting news of all here is, of course, the revelation that the original Law & Order is coming back alongside it. The mothership is coming back on Thursday, February 24, and it will be a part of a lineup that also includes SVU and then also Organized Crime. It’s such an unusual road that this franchise has been on over the past several years. There was a time two decades ago when you say that it was dominant. Then, Mariska Hargitay and the SVU team really kept things going for many years. Organized Crime came on board in 2021 and now, it feels like there’s an enormous universe all over again. That’s without even thinking about the One Chicago series, which are set in the same world, as well.

So why the long wait for new episodes? Much of that has to do with the Olympics, which will take over a lot of NBC’s schedule over the month of February. It also doesn’t hurt to give the original Law & Order time to get some more episodes together. It was a pretty quick turnaround from the show being re-announced to it going into production.

Unfortunately, at the moment we’re still a little ways away from getting specific details for what lies ahead. Will that change eventually? Most likely in a week or two, but we don’t expect having a different lead-in to change what SVU is doing. At this point in its run, it certainly knows what audiences want to see from it.

