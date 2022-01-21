Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Is season 4 episode 10 delayed?

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we going to get more of the Danielle Rose Russell series sooner rather than later?

We know that there’s been a lot of confusion out there about the show’s return and, ultimately, there’s a pretty good reason for it. Originally, the plan was for the show to return in late January. then, it was delayed until early February. Now, it appears like you’ll see Danielle Rose Russell and the rest of the cast back on Thursday, February 24. There’s no denying that all of this is confusing. You think that the show is supposed to come back at one point, only for that to shift.

In terms of the ratings, though, we won’t lie that it’s probably a good thing that we’re stuck waiting for a good while to see what is next. Just remember that Legacies would be up against the Winter Olympics if it aired in early February, and the show needs to hold onto whatever ratings it can. That’s all the more important when you think about the recent reports that The CW could be seeking a new owner. It makes ratings more important than ever before.

Below, you can check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 10 synopsis — if you haven’t already. It does a good job of explaining what’s coming up:

TEAMWORK – Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise. Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard. The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406).

