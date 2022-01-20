Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Who could die during season 2?

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? If you’re hungry to get an answer on that, we’re absolutely pleased to lend a helping hand!

Unfortunately, in lending this helping hand we must also share the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has to do with us still being in the thick of an incredibly long hiatus. ABC decided all the way back in the fall that they didn’t want to compete against the Olympics and while that may be frustrating, we also understand it. This is one of the biggest ratings competitors out there!

The silver lining here, of course, is that when the show does return following the Games next month, there will ben opportunity to air more stories in succession, hopefully without too many breaks in between.

So what will the top story be? Personally, we imagine that the focus is going to be all about Cassie trying to learn the truth about her father — and from there, being able to take out the person responsible. This is where we get to our big theory that Ronald is probably not going to survive this season. It’d be rather insane to imagine that he would! We’re talking here about someone who has cheated death multiple times already and when you’re the villain, it’s also hard to continue to propel yourself forward in terms of momentum. Don’t be surprised if at some point soon, we arrive to a point of no return.

Of course, in general we also need to see how Wolf Legarski factors into all of this. On some level, he may think that Ronald can still be reformed. Otherwise, why even haul him back at the end of the most recent episode?

