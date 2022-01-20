Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, January 20?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Not only that, but are we getting Organized Crime to go along with it? Just as you would imagine, there are many things worth diving into within this piece. The promos hype up a lot of drama, and we know that both of these shows are going to be firing on all cylinders to present you with chaotic, unpredictable stories.

In the case of the former, you’re going to have Benson and the rest of SVU dealing with a high-profile celebrity who turns up missing. Meanwhile, Organized Crime could finally feature more of Angela Wheatley at the center of the story. She’s tried to operate in her own lane for a bulk of the series and it’ll be fun to see how things evolve from here.

For a few more details now on both of these shows, we suggest that you view the attached synopses now…

SVU season 23 episode 12, “Tommy Baker’s Hardest Fight” – 01/20/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a popular fighter doesn’t show up for the biggest bout of the year, Rollins and Velasco are drawn into a complicated web of secrets. McGrath confides in Benson. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 12, “As Iago is to Othello” – 01/20/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler asks Bell to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions. Jet and Malachi work together to pin down Wheatley. Cho and Maldonado go undercover to watch Angela. TV-14

Here’s the bad news…

Unless there’s some scheduling surprise down the road, you should go ahead and prepare for these two be the final episodes of both of these shows for a little while. There are no new ones scheduled for next week and after that, we’re prepping for the Olympics! Brace yourselves accordingly…

