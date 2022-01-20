Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 2022 premiere date revealed!

Have you been curious to know the 2022 premiere date for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? Well, the wait is over!

Today, HBO confirmed that the latest batch of new episodes featuring Oliver will begin on Sunday, February 20. It’s fair to estimate that it will be on at around 11:00 p.m. Eastern, though it’s been known to fluctuate slightly here and there based on the programming that precedes it.

Above, you can see the official key art for the ninth season of the late-night show, which serves as yet another reminder of how doomed much of the world is in Oliver’s mind. This sort of dark humor has been a part of the show from the start, and it also is one of the things that is so ironic about its success. So many of its main segments are often about serious problems and issues going on in this country; yet, Oliver finds a way to bring levity to hard issues and educate you along the way. It’s a part of the beauty of this show and most likely one of the central reasons behind its numerous awards over the past several years.

We’re sure that the first show back will do its best to quickly go through the events of the past several years, but don’t expect it to dwell too much on anything going on right now. The writers do often try to stay faithful to the show’s title, and focus the first part of the show on extremely recent headlines before getting into the main segment and the handful of other things that they are the most interested in talking about.

There is a trailer for the new season that you can view here, though it’s mostly just highlights of what you’ve seen in the past.

