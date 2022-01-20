The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 return date for James Spader, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 return date at NBC? That makes sense, given that there is a lot of interesting stuff coming down the road!

Unfortunately, you are going to be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to check out some of our latest thoughts on the NBC show! Once you’re done with that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you stay up to date on all things pertaining to the show.

The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and share the bad news: There’s no new episode of the series tonight. Beyond just that, there’s no new episode next week, either. It doesn’t appear like the James Spader drama is going to be back until we get to the other side of the Winter Olympics.

There’s one other thing worth remembering here as well: Because of the original Law & Order coming back on the air, The Blacklist is heading back to its old Friday timeslot. Starting on February 25, you will see the show on that night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. We’re still a long ways away from that so, clearly, we’ll have to be patient while we wait for the next chapter of the series.

Is this the final run for the show?

That remains to be seen, but it’s our hope that we learn about the future at some point between now and when the show returns. We personally want at least one more season after this current one, mostly so that it can get back into a rhythm without Megan Boone as a cast member. That’s something that has taken a little bit of time for them to figure out already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 10?

Are you bummed be waiting for an incredibly long time in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







