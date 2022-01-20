Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to get the long-awaited Dembe Zuma spotlight?

We know that this spotlight is one that people have been waiting a LONG time to check out and honestly, there’s a good reason for that. We’ve been VERY curious to learn what caused the character to split from Raymond Reddington, someone he trusted for the vast majority of his life.

Here’s the good news: You won’t be waiting too much longer to see this episode, titled “Boukman Baptiste,” on the air. It’ll be here in a matter of hours! You can take a look at the synopsis below for a few more details:

01/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier. TV-14

This episode should at least fill in some necessary gaps and at the same time, maybe serve as a way to better prepare for what’s going to be coming up the rest of the season.

Here’s the bad news…

Signs also point to this being the last episode until we get to the other side of the Olympics. With that in mind, we better hope that there is some sort of big teaser for what lies ahead, since we’re going to need that extra incentive to get pumped-up for the next chapter in this story.

