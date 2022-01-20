The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 spoilers: More on Reddington & Dembe

Tonight’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 is right around the corner and at this point, it’s clear there’s a huge story for Dembe Zuma. Why not get a little bit more context on it?

Let’s first talk about the timeline here. Two years ago, the death of Liz Keen changed just about everything for Hisham Tawfiq’s character and Raymond Reddington. It also led to him joining the FBI. But how did he get there? What are some of the moves that were made along the way? As you would imagine, this is all so much more complicated than it would first appear to be on the surface…

In a new sneak preview over at Entertainment Weekly, Dembe is first and foremost, upset that Reddington did not warn him about Boukman Baptiste, a Blacklister who apparently has some sort of history with the two of them. Reddington counters by saying that he didn’t know Dembe was working the case, but that he obviously does not want anything to happen to him.

Here’s where things get more tense, and it could serve as the foundation for the rest of the episode. Dembe acknowledged that he let his guard down two years ago and he could be partially responsible for the death of Liz. However, at the same time he also said that Raymond himself had a role to play after the fact. He vanished and, in doing so, he left much of his empire in tatters and people died as a result of it. His grief was understandable, but Dembe clearly felt hurt by his decisions. We’ll see if this episode, in the end, can eventually bring the two closer together again.

