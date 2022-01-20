Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9: Ominous episode title hints

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 is now in the midst of what we’d call the home stretch. There are only a handful of episodes left! Within those final episodes we’re anticipating seeing a lot of violence, surprises, and probably some big cliffhanger at the very end of it. We know that there’s a season 3 coming, and we imagine the writers assumed this in advance and planned accordingly.

There’s a good chance you knew already that episode 8 of this current season is titled “Drug Related.” Want to get a better sense of what’s coming beyond that? Well, we’re more than happy to help!

Episode 9, at least for the time being, is titled “A Fair Fight?” — that has to be one of the most interesting uses of a question mark out there. What sort of fight are we going to experience here? Ultimately, we have a feeling that nothing is going to be that fair at all. If we don’t see Tariq’s trial in episode 8, then this is when we could see it begin — that is, if the trial still happens. We know that Davis will utilize every trick in the book to help his client, while the status of Saxe in all of this is unclear. He knows better than anyone what the Tariq character is capable of and with that in mind, prepare for a few more twists.

