AGT: Extreme premiere date revealed; American Song Contest delayed

If you have been waiting for a good while to see AGT: Extreme arrive on NBC, we’re finally at a point more information is coming out!

Today, the network confirmed that the spin-off to America’s Got Talent is coming on Monday, February 21 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. The show is going to air in this timeslot for four weeks in two-hour blocks, with the finale coming in mid-March.

The challenge now for this show is going to be finding press for itself that doesn’t have to do with the dangerous accident involving Jonathan Goodwin, who was hospitalized this past fall after a stunt went terribly wrong. We wondered for a while if AGT: Extreme was even going to see the light of day after that. Nonetheless, production resumed earlier this year and we’re just waiting now for the show to premiere.

As for the judges, Simon Cowell will be appearing on this show after being a part of the flagship, as well, in the summer. Meanwhile, he is joined by wrestling superstar Nikki Bella and then motocross / rally car driver Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews is coming back as host.

What about American Song Contest?

For those who didn’t know, NBC was previously planning this show to launch on February 21, and was hoping to make this an annual event similar to the Eurovision Song Contest, the overseas sensation that inspired it. According to a new report from Variety, the series has been delayed until March 21 due to production concerns amidst the pandemic. Because a live audience is a chief component to the series, it was decided that the best thing to do was be patient amidst the current wave of virus cases.

For those who have not heard as of yet, there will not be a winter season of The Voice for the first time in years; we imagine that the NBC staple will be back in the fall.

What do you most want to see in terms of AGT: Extreme next month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







