The Amazing Race 33 episode 5 preview: Who’s taking the plunge?

As we prepare for The Amazing Race 33 episode 5, it’s fair to see things continue to evolve in this different era of the show. Yet, there’s some irony here — despite having 19 months off, Michael & Moe still ended up being eliminated first for the second time this season. Also, Arun & Natalia almost got eliminated!

So where are things going to go from here? There are only six teams left, so we wonder if the show’s going to space out the remainder of the episodes this season. That would make a certain degree of sense, right?

The promo for what’s coming up next was surprising, mostly in that it actually felt like a normal preview for a normal scene. It gave us a sense of a couple different teams who will have some major struggles coming up for them.

Ryan & Dusty – As it turns out, the two are going to take part in a task that involves a LOT of climbing, really to the point where they exhaust themselves by the end of it.

Akbar & Sheri – Is Sheri going to have to conquer her fear of heights head-on? It sure feels like it! We give these two a lot of credit for persevering this past leg, where they got really far behind after the first roadblock. It’s a reminder that on this season more than any other, one of the biggest keys to success is just knowing how to navigate and avoid getting lost. That’s one of the reasons Arun & Natalia found themselves in big trouble.

There was no indication that teams are flying anywhere else, so we imagine that they will either remain in Switzerland or be somewhere close to it for at least a little while.

