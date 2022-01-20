Blue Bloods season 12: Could Donnie Wahlberg direct again?

For everyone out there who loves Blue Bloods, did you know that star Donnie Wahlberg directed an episode in the past? If you go all the way back to 2014, he took on the role for the installment titled “Manhattan Queens.”

Now, is there going to be a chance for him to do it again? In a post on Instagram, Donnie himself suggested that “it’s time” for him to step back into the director’s chair. While this isn’t confirmation that it will happen, it would absolutely be fun to see him take it on once more. It’s an opportunity for him to show another part of what he could do and in general, CBS tends to be supportive of their actors doing a lot of different things. Remember that we’ve seen people like Rocky Carroll, David Boreanaz, and Daniela Ruah all do this in the past. Here and there, they’ve also had a chance to direct themselves! That’s never that easy to do.

Of course, the one thing standing in the way of this is probably Donnie’s schedule, as he wears a number of different hits beyond just playing Danny Reagan. Directing an episode of TV is a little bit more complicated than just doing the job on set. You also need to prepare ahead of time, prepare locations, and also work in post-production to perfect the episode after the fact. It’s a tricky process but if Donnie’s on board for it, we absolutely are as well.

While we wait and see if Donnie takes on the role of director again, remember that there is a new episode of Blue Bloods airing Friday night on CBS.

Do you want to see Donnie Wahlberg direct another Blue Bloods season 12 episode?

