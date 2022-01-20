Batwoman season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Things are getting ‘Toxic’

Are you ready to check out Batwoman season 3 episode 10 on The CW next week? The title alone should make you concerned: “Toxic.” After all, Mary is more dangerous (poisonous?) than ever, Jada is going to prove to be a force, and Ryan is going to find herself in a position where she struggles to keep everything together.

The biggest thing we gotta say is simply this: You better be prepared for a pretty darn important episode. This is the shortest season of Batwoman yet and just from the vantage point of that alone, you’re going to see things escalate faster than ever before. For a little more insight on that, be sure to check out the Batwoman season 3 episode 10 synopsis:

THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands, Mary’s (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy (#310). Original airdate 1/26/2022. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So we know what’s going to be coming up next week, but what about beyond that? The CW has yet to renew many of their shows, so this is where we tell you to 1) watch Batwoman live and 2) encourage others to do the same. With reports of a potential sale out there, we think there’s more flux with the lineup at the network than there’s been in quite some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







