Chicago PD season 9 episode 13 return date: When will it be back?

Following tonight’s new episode, should you be prepared to wait a good while to see Chicago PD season 9 episode 13? Unfortunately, it feels like the answer there is “yes.” There is a hiatus coming up, just like there is with the other two One Chicago shows, as well.

As for the reasoning behind this, let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the Winter Olympics. For the next two weeks, Chicago PD is off just for the sake of it being off — or, because production needs more time to get episodes together. After that, though, the Beijing Games are starting off and that’s going to take the franchise off the air entirely. The earliest that any of the Chicago shows came come back is Wednesday, February 23, and that is personally when we foresee that they will. That is technically during February sweeps still and beyond just that, it’s an opportunity for NBC to leverage the Olympics to better promote all of their shows.

As for what will be coming story-wise when Chicago PD returns, we don’t think you should expect anything that is dramatically different from what you’ve seen to date. This is a franchise that, for the most part, knows exactly what it is. It’s never shied away from telling intense stories or putting its main characters in tremendous turmoil. We do hope that Voight can evolve, though, given that he’s been a certain way for a long period of time.

For those of you who are a little more concerned about the long-term future of Chicago PD in general, rest assured that it’s already been renewed for a season 10. You have nothing to worry about and instead, you can just enjoy the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 13?

Are there any specific stories that you’d most like to see play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







