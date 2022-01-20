Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘The Fixed Point’

As you prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 10 on The CW next week, there are definitely many things to remember. First, we’re getting closer to the end of this season, which is a little shorter than what we’ve seen in past years. That means that the events of “The Fixed Point” will need to be significant to the long-term story arc.

Of course, you also have to remember that this is a show that loves to embrace its inner crazy. With that in mind, it’s inevitably going to try and balance out some of the story you see with trying to have a good time.

For a few more details as to what to expect, take a look at the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn’s (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh (710). Original airdate 1/26/2022.

We’re sure that Richardson-Sellers’ name will raise some eyebrows. Isn’t it nice to see her coming back to the show in some capacity? In a way, we like to think of it as another reminder that once you’re a legend, you are always a legend. That’s worth celebrating.

