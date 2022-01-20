The Amazing Race 33 episode 4: Why did Connie & Sam leave?

Why did Connie & Sam not return for The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 after the production shutdown? We obviously understand why the question would be out there. They are one of the four teams who did not rejoin the competition after a 19-month “Pit Stop,” and you’ll see more of that story play out tonight.

Ultimately, the first thing to note here is that for any reality-TV contestant, it’s hard to walk away from your normal life to do a show once. It’s infinitely harder to do it twice in the span of two years. Also, add to this the global pandemic part of it. Traveling during the health crisis is extraordinarily difficult, even if The Amazing Race has done their part to have as many different safety measures in place as possible.

There’s also another logical reason for Connie & Sam’s decision to not come back to the show: Connie was several months pregnant at the time! You can see confirmation of that on her Instagram, and that more than explains why it wouldn’t be feasible for them to participate. It’s also a reminder that life went on for so many of these teams after production was suspended; for a long time, there was never an indication as to when or even if they’d be able to finish the season.

Our hope is that down the road, these two get a chance to come back and take part in another season. They were a bit of an old-school casting in that they aren’t people with some huge social following and seem to have normal jobs / live fairly normal lives. Them not being able to come back has everything to do with timing.

