The Amazing Race 33 episode 4: Why did Anthony & Spencer leave?

Why did Anthony & Spencer not return to The Amazing Race 33 prior to the start of episode 4? Obviously, there are going to be questions.

Going into the season, you can make the argument that these two guys were among the more well-known people taking part. Their act of heroism alongside Alek Skarlatos made international headlines years ago, and beyond just that these two are longtime friends who proved to be considerable forces to be reckoned with this season. Had they continued to be a part of the show, we tend to think they had a good chance of winning!

Yet, some things just aren’t meant to be. After episode 3 production shut down for a substantial period of time (think months), and Anthony & Spencer were among the four teams not able to return. Neither one of them spoke out about their departure prior to tonight’s episode, though they may not be allowed to as of yet. It does appear that the two are still friends, so we don’t imagine their absence has to do with a change in their relationship.

In the end, their departure may just stem from the real-life difficulties of doing this show — things that a lot of people don’t often consider. Let’s frame it in this way: In order to do a reality TV show like this you have to put much of your life on hold. It’s easier to do that once, but doing it twice in a two-year span is more difficult. That’s without mentioning it being in a global pandemic and there are a laundry list of reasons why that makes it more complicated. We’re not surprised that so many teams were unable to come back.

With that being said, we’d hope that Anthony & Spencer would have a chance to come back for a future season, if production and/or the two of them were interested in it.

Are you sad that Anthony & Spencer did not return to The Amazing Race 33?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

