The Amazing Race 33 episode 4: Why did Caro & Ray leave the show?

Why did Caro & Ray not return to The Amazing Race 33 prior to episode 4, and the restart of the competition? We’re sure that there are going to be questions aplenty.

The first thing worth noting is that in tonight’s episode, there are four teams that are going to be MIA after taking part in the first three episodes. The Love Island duo are not there alongside, Connie & Sam, Anthony & Spencer, and Taylor & Isaiah. The show doesn’t seem to offer up much info beyond the fact that they opted not to return.

In the case of Caro & Ray, there’s at least one thing you can read into here as a potential reason for their departure: They were no longer together when the show returned to production last fall. The two broke up in the time that followed the production shutdown, and you could easily see why it would be awkward to go back out on the show at that point. So much of doing well in the race revolves around teamwork and being able to get along with your partner; depending on the nature of their breakup, that could come with its fair share of challenges.

Are there other potential reasons for their exit? Sure, and we’ll update if and when they come out. Prior to the episode, neither party had spoken out about departing the show.

In the wake of the four teams leaving, The Amazing Race is bringing back Michael & Moe and Arun & Natalia, who were previously eliminated earlier in the season. While we understand people shouting about whether or not that’s fair, realistically it’s hard to imagine The Amazing Race coming back with only five teams. They’d end up cutting the season way too short and at that point, you can argue that there’s no reason to have a season at all.

