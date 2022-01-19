The Boys season 3: Prepare with new animated series, Diabolical!

As you prepare for The Boys season 3 to arrive later this year, there’s something else to sink your teeth into. Are you ready for the new animated series Diabolical? We sure hope so!

This week, Amazon confirmed that they are bringing this unique series on the air starting on Friday, March 4. What makes it special, beyond just the show’s signature brand of humor, is that each episode is going to feature a different animated style. This is a love letter to the art of animation in that way as much as it is a love letter to The Boys itself. You can a sneak preview for it over at the link here — we should note that it’s pretty violent, but what else would you expect given the nature of this franchise?

Is The Boys: Diabolical required viewing in order to enjoy season 3? We don’t necessarily think that’s the case, but it could help to provide greater context and a more immersive view of the world. We think of it similarly to the Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman videos that have been out there the past several months, or even the upcoming spin-off that is about superheroes-in-training. The flagship show may be even better if you watch them all, but we view the off-shoots as companion pieces that offer different perspectives and, of course, plenty of fun.

