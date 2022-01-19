New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 video: Kapoor’s death; Bloom’s exit?

As you prepare for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 on NBC next week, it only makes sense to check out the latest promo! After all, it makes it clear that there’s some really emotional stuff around the corner, and it’s not all exclusive to the death of Dr. Kapoor.

We’re of course still reeling from the news that Vijay is dead, given that he was such a foundational character in the first couple seasons of the show. His passing has led to Max and Helen to return to the hospital at least temporarily, but they’re not going to love everything they see. Dr. Fuentes has worked harder to implement her own policies and in doing that, she’s simultaneously worked to undo a number of the things that Ryan Eggold’s character worked so hard to implement in the earlier seasons of the show.

There’s clearly going to be some tension between Max and some of the people he worked with over the years, not that this should come as some sort of enormous surprise. People like Reynolds may understand his desire to pursue “more joy,” but also bemoan that he left the hospital in what was clearly their time of need.

As if this wasn’t enough drama for you, also consider the fact that Dr. Bloom may be leaving. She recognizes that she greatly misled Leyla and effectively tried to control her life — it doesn’t matter in that sense what her intentions were. She’s trying to make up for it now by resigning from the hospital, but the question we wonder now is whether or not that will happen. The truth is that the hospital does need her, and that could come into great conflict with what she considers to be the right thing for her to do as a person.

