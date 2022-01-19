Is Janet Montgomery leaving New Amsterdam following the events of this past episode? Are we done seeing Dr. Lauren Bloom on the show?

Near the end of the episode, we saw Dr. Bloom make a decision that was difficult, but also one that she felt was right. She didn’t think that Leyla should leave her spot as a resident because of her own actions. Because of that, she decided to leave. It felt like the right move for her to make and it’s something that could define much of her future.

So what will become of Dr. Bloom? We don’t necessarily think that Montgomery is leaving the show, but this could be the beginning of a new journey for her. It’s also possible that Leyla will decide that Lauren doesn’t need to leave and this offer in some way shows her that she’s not being used or manipulated.

One of the most important things moving forward for Dr. Bloom is that regardless if she stays at the hospital or goes, she needs to work on herself. She already understands what she did was wrong, but doing more work could be essential to ensuring it never happens again. She also seems to already understand that she’s lost Leyla; we don’t want to have hope that they can work things out right now, mostly because it will probably take a while to get the two of them in a better place again.

For now, we’ll just have to see what the future holds and, luckily, next week could bring about at least a few answers. In the process of that, though, everyone will have to pay their respects to Dr. Kapoor, who was killed off at the end of season 13 in a pretty sudden and stunning fashion. It was a move that did prompt Max and Helen to return to the hospital.

Are you worried now that Janet Montgomery is leaving New Amsterdam?

