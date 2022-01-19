Succession season 4: Brian Cox talks current progress, Jeremy Strong

Succession season 4 is coming to HBO — unfortunately, we’re still far away from it happening. There’s no premiere date as of yet, and nor is there official word on when production will begin. We have a feeling that it will start in the late spring/early summer, at least if things go according to plan.

So what does star Brian Cox know about the future of the show, or at least where things are right now in the process?

Speaking in a new, fantastic interview with Deadline in promotion of his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, here is some of what Cox had to say:

We are still waiting on the writers. We’re like Blanche DuBois. We depend on the kindness of our writers.

In the absence of more news on the future of the HBO series, we of course turn to more comments Cox made on his co-star Jeremy Strong. He was asked in the interview about the actor’s controversial New Yorker profile, one that created a social-media powder keg when it comes to his acting methods. He response? That Jeremy set himself up for much of what happened:

It was Jeremy’s idea, the whole article. He pushed for it, and you know, and people kept warning him about it. In a sense, he got hoisted by it, and I think it was unfortunate. I think he should never had gone down that road because playing Kendall has put him in a very vulnerable position.

There’s no denying that what Strong does as Kendall is brilliant; however, the way he performs him takes a massive toll on him as a person. It’s hard to know if he’ll be able to shake that.

What do you most want to see from Logan Roy moving into Succession season 4?

