As you prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 4 on NBC next week, Jack Pearson is going to get a heck of an emotional spotlight.

For those who missed the end of this past episode, we ended up learning that Jack’s mother passed away. Because of that, we’re going to have a period of mourning. We’ll see how this character reacts to the news, but also how he returns to a world he left behind.

The promo below showcases some emotional reunions for Milo Ventimiglia’s character. He has to write a eulogy remembering this person he cared for, but also someone he was at arm’s length from for a good chunk of its life.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-executive producer Casey Johnson teased what lies ahead in this episode with the following:

It’s a really beautiful, complicated episode that deals with all of that, written by Elan Mastai, who just did a fantastic job. A lot of it came from his own experience, but Jack’s really going to have to face all of that — the good and the bad of his past with his mom.

We know that at this point, we don’t really have all that many loose ends when it comes to Jack. His family is one of the biggest ones. We know what happened with Nicky, but there is something larger to dive into here. For the record, we’re also curious how Nicky is going to factor into all of this.

