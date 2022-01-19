Queens season 1 episode 12 return date at ABC; when’s it back?

After the new episode tonight, it absolutely makes sense to want the Queens season 1 episode 12 return date at ABC. So what can we tell you at the time of this writing?

Let’s go ahead and kick things off here with the first order of business: There is no new episode currently set for next week. Not only that, but there’s not one slated for the week after, either. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest the show could return is on February 8, but we’ll wait for confirmation before we write that down in permanent marker. After all, we’d be somewhat worried if the show is coming back at that point, if for no other reason than some heavy competition. Remember for a moment that it would be up against the Winter Olympics! While that may not be the ratings force that it once was, we also don’t think that it’s going to be some sort of slouch. It’ll get numbers and pull away from other things that are on the other.

Whenever Queens does return, we do think that stylistically, you’re going to get the same show that you’ve loved over these past few weeks. That means more dramatic twists and opportunities to get to know this ensemble a little bit better. This is about the ladies taking back their power, finding a new way to the top, and doing things a little differently.

Of course, we’d also love it if at some point, we got Brianna back more in the mix … but that’s probably not going to happen until Eve returns from maternity leave.

While the show is on hiatus, there’s of course one bit of advice we’d pass along: If you love Queens, tell your friends to check it out! After all, good ratings are the #1 way to ensure it comes back for more.

