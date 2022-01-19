This Is Us season 6 episode 4 preview: ‘Don’t Let Me Keep You’

Following the events on NBC tonight, it absolutely makes sense to look ahead to This Is Us season 6 episode 4. What can we tell you about it now?

First and foremost, the title for this hour is “Don’t Let Me Keep You.” While the title for tonight’s episode in “Four Fathers” was a little bit easier to read and dive into, what we’re looking at here is something far more ambiguous.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get our take on this past episode below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss out on through the remainder of the season.

What we would imagine is that this upcoming episode could be a personal and important one for Jack Pearson, who tonight learned about the death of his mother. This could serve as an opportunity to dive further into his own past, which we do think it still cherished and important. We understand that Milo Ventimiglia’s character hasn’t necessarily gotten as much to do the past season or two, but there are still important stories to explore.

In the present, meanwhile, we imagine that we’ll be able to learn more about how Kevin plans to stay on the straight and narrow after struggling being away from his kids. Meanwhile, we know more than ever now how Kate and Toby get divorced; there is a singular moment that seems to get the table for everything, but we have to see exactly how it all plays out. There is still a lot of time left to explore both this and many other things, so we are preparing in advance for all of that to play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







