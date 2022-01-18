Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? There’s a lot still to come on this series, and we’ll break down some of that within — plus some casting scoop at the same exact time.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and hand out the bad news: After all, there is no installment airing on the network tonight. Much like sister shows FBI: Most Wanted and FBI proper, there’s a hiatus that is going on here until Tuesday, February 1. There is no specific reason for the break at the time of this writing, but we tend to think that this has a thing or two to do with CBS wanting to have a lot of episodes saved up for the spring.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s go ahead and share the casting news! According to a report from Deadline, Lost / Once Upon a Time alum Elizabeth Mitchell is going to be a recurring part of the series moving forward. Her role is that of Angela Cassidy, described as “Scott Forrester’s (Kleintank) long lost mother who worked for the U.S. government before selling information to the Russians.”

In other words, this character is going to have a complicated role to play on the show moving forward. We suppose there will be opportunities to learn more about Forrester through this and we’re excited to see how all of this unravels. At times, it’s sure to be messy between these characters, but in the end, it feels like there’s going to be a lot of time to explore the relationship. Mitchell will make her first appearance on the show in February; whether that is the February 1 episode or one after the Olympics remains to be seen.

