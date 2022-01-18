The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 video: Phil Keoghan on returning teams

Tomorrow night, The Amazing Race 33 is going to be back with episode 4, and it’s going to feel both similar and different at the same time.

First things first, let’s map out what will be relatively similar to what you’ve seen in the past: International travel. The fundamental premise of the series remains the same, as teams of two will compete in challenges from one country to the next. A number of familiar Race elements, like Roadblocks and Detours, will probably still be included.

With all of that said, Phil Keoghan outlines in the video below a number of changes. For starters, the teams will no longer fly commercial. Instead, they will travel across countries via a private jet that you can see in the video thumbnail below. That means that there will likely be some sort of equalizer every time teams leave a given country, so be prepared for that. Also, be prepared for far less public transportation; anything that could expose the teams to the virus is being eradicated.

One of the returning teams below in Kim & Penn indicate that the show’s commitment to safety is one of the reasons why they decided to come back. There are a number of measures that are being factored into the race beyond just this, and we have to imagine it took a Herculean effort to get the series back after being shut down for a good year and a half.

While the future of the franchise remains unclear, we personally expect that if there’s a season 34 in the next twelve months some of these measures could be in place. You always have to err on the side of caution with the current state of the world.

