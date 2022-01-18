Saturday Night Live: Willem Dafoe to host January 29; Katy Perry returns

We first heard the news today that Willem Dafoe is set to host Saturday Night Live, and our reaction was quite simple: How has this not happened before? We’re talking here about an iconic actor with dozens of great movies to his name; yet, it’s better late than never in this situation.

Today, NBC confirmed that the (MCU spoiler alert ahead!) Spider-Man: No Way Home and Nightmare Alley star is going to be taking on this role for the upcoming January 29 episode. Meanwhile, Katy Perry is returning to the show as a musical guest. Given that we’ve seen her host the show before, don’t be surprised if at some point, she appears in a sketch or two, as well.

Over the past few weeks Dafoe has oddly become a bit of a social-media sensation (especially on TikTok), which is ironic given that he’s not even active on any of the platforms. His fashion choices have made him popular, and of course everyone knows him from his two separate appearances as the Green Goblin. This should be a really fun opportunity for this mostly-dramatic actor to take on some very different material. This also marks the third straight episode this month; we know already that Will Forte is returning to Studio 8H as the host for this weekend’s episode. After Dafoe’s turn, we wouldn’t be surprised if the show goes off the air until after the Winter Olympics.

Ultimately, here’s something else we’re left to wonder: Will NBC go ahead and hire the star of the Olympics to host an upcoming episode? We wouldn’t rule that out, or maybe even whoever ends up being the star of the Super Bowl. It’s been a while since an athlete took on this role on the show.

