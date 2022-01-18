Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 4 episode 12? Just as you would expect, there are a few things to dive into here.

So where should we begin? The best place is, unfortunately, with getting the bad news out of the way. Alas, we’re going to see the flagship show in the FBI franchise off the air not only this week, but also the week that follows. There is no specific reason for the hiatus, other than that the network clearly wants to save as many installments as possible for late winter/early spring. The plan for now is for FBI and its fellow shows to return on Tuesday, February 1 — the title for the first FBI show back is “Under Pressure,” but at the time of this publication, there is no synopsis as to what’s coming up there.

So what about beyond this episode? Well, here’s the weird thing — “Under Pressure” is airing on somewhat of an island. There is no new episode scheduled for February 8, and we have a hard time thinking that one is coming on February 15. The Winter Olympics are going to be coming and with that, of course, comes even more repeats. You gotta go ahead and be prepared for that if you’re a fan of this franchise. Our hope is that there will be an episode on February 22 given that technically, the Games in Beijing end on the 20th. Yet, that’s going to come down to what CBS decides and it’s far too early to comment on that now.

Story-wise, of course we expect FBI to deliver more of the same great story stuff that you’ve seen: Intense cases that also allow us to get to know the agents that much better.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







