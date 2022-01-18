How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 3 air date; what’s ahead?

Following tonight’s big two-episode premiere, what could be coming up next on How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 3 on Hulu? Is there all sorts of great stuff to look forward to?

Before we dive too much into the story, let’s kick things off with the schedule: Episode 3 will air next week. There are no plans to air two episodes at once every single week, which is a good thing for a show like this. You want time to think about the larger mystery and some of the exciting stuff you get along the way!

Now, let’s talk briefly about what we’ve seen so far. Older Sophie (Kim Cattrall) is telling her son about how she met his father, and she indicated that it was someone she met the night of the pilot. That opens the door for a handful of guys: Sid, Jesse, Ian, and Charlie to be specific. They seem to be at the core of the mystery. This is a little different than the original series, which didn’t necessarily connect Ted’s mother the same way.

Yet, theoretically there are more events that happened to Sophie that first night than we’re aware of, which technically means there are still some other possibilities out there. Personally, though, we hope it’s one of the four. One of the big problems with HIMYM is that the series finale twist felt like a trick. It doesn’t benefit this show at all to pull something like this.

Moving forward…

We imagine the first season will continue to explore Sophie’s dating life and the surprise connections she has to the guys around her. We still want to learn more about her career-wise and explore the other people in her life. Also, a few more Easter eggs would be appreciated. It was fun to see an updated version of Marshall and Lily’s apartment, which is at least one set we’ll see revisited in some form coming up!

What do you most want to see on How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 3?

What did you think of the first two episodes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

