Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8: Could Davis fire Saxe?

As we prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8, why not have a chat about Davis MacLean and Cooper Saxe?

At the end of this past episode, we saw Davis clearly frustrated with his newfound partner-of-sorts after realizing that he tried to get Tariq to take a plea deal. It didn’t work, but that’s only one of many misgivings that he’s had with Saxe since bringing him on board. Cooper is slimy, but he does have some feelings for Jenny and still has some twisted moral code he’s trying to follow. He’s not any better than Davis, but he probably thinks that he is.

Does all of this mean that Davis could eventually fire him? Maybe, but we don’t think that this is going to transpire right away. We could see it happening by the end of the season, especially when you consider that at some point, Saxe could easily sell out Tariq to the prosecutors. He’s never liked him and on that level, we tend to think that he hates having to represent him. He wants to defend clients, but probably not him no matter how much money he gets.

While we wouldn’t say that Cooper Saxe is a Big Bad for anyone in this world, he’s clearly a part of the rogues’ gallery for Tariq St. Patrick. No matter how this season ends, we tend to think that at some point he’s going to sabotage things further. Let’s go ahead and prepare for that.

What do you think will happen with Davis and Saxe on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8?

