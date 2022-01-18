9-1-1 season 5: Could another spin-off show be on the way?

We already have 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star airing on Fox. Is there a chance for another show in the franchise down the line?

Well, for the time being, it definitely does feel like anything is possible. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Michael Thorn, Fox’s president of entertainment, had to say on the subject:

“If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.”

Now, here’s the big question we are wondering: Are we ready? Or, is this something that we remotely need at this given point in time? We do think there’s a chance to meet more great characters and also see some crossovers, but there are also some concerns. Take, for starters, the fact that Fox doesn’t have three hours a night to devote one franchise like NBC does One Chicago or CBS does FBI. This is a little bit more difficult to pull off for the most part.

Also, there is such a thing as having too much of a good thing. Multiple spin-offs can at times dilute a brand, not that we think this will convince Fox to go in another direction. Remember that NBC saw ratings for all of their One Chicago shows fare better once they paired them up directly. It’s so successful, in fact, that they are reviving the original Law & Order in order to make a three-hour block featuring the entire franchise.

Nothing is 100% on a third spin-off yet, but we’ll keep watch on this story in the event it changes.

What do you think about the idea of another 9-1-1 spin-off show?

