Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Is Ella Purnell leaving? Will Jackie return?

As we look ahead towards Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, why not have a conversation in regards to Jackie? Is Ella Purnell really leaving the show for good?

Following the events of the devastating season 1 finale, it’s pretty darn clear that Jackie is dead. How this came about could haunt Shauna for the remainder of her life — it wasn’t some death that was out of her control. Had she or one of the other girls from the team brought Jackie back in from the cold, she’d be okay now. None of this would have happened.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Bart Nickerson confirmed that even though Jackie is gone, there are still plans to have her be involved in some shape or form:

We definitely have an idea for a way to continue to use her, and she’ll certainly be a presence, probably throughout the run of the show at least. The gravity of her character will be felt throughout the constellation, no matter what. And we would love to specifically use her for a few things that we have cooking.

Does this mean that we’ll for sure see Purnell back in the flesh? Not necessarily, since Jackie could simply just be a voice in Shauna’s head. In the end, though, the spiritual/supernatural nature of this story does yield for opportunities to continue to see her. We already saw in the high-school reunion scene that she’s still remembered fondly by a number of her former classmates, which makes sense given that she was considered one of the more popular people in school.

How do you think Jackie could be used on Yellowjackets season 2?

