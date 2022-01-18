Moon Knight trailer, premiere date revealed by Disney+!

We’ve been waiting to say this for a long time, but the journey of Moon Knight to television is almost complete!

When Disney+ first announced that they were adapting the Marvel comic to the streaming service, we were beyond excited. Yet, we also were well aware that this could be one of their harder sells. The character itself is a little more obscure than many other MCU heroes, and both the powers and presentation of them are also rather trippy.

Luckily, the trailer below perfectly encapsulates the journey of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a man with multiple personalities and complicated goals. The official logline for the series does a good job setting the table for what lies ahead:

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and Ancient Egypt.”

One of the things we’re so curious about is how this series will really work within the rest of the MCU moving forward. If you think about many of the other series so far, whether it be WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, or Hawkeye, all of them already had roots in other properties. This one’s a little bit different. Moon Knight is going to need to find an audience on its own, though we do think it will have a legion of diehard comic fans checking it out. It’s going to debut before another hotly-anticipated show in She-Hulk, one that will star Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black as the title character.

Prepare to see Moon Knight streaming starting on Wednesday, March 30.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Moon Knight right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Moon Knight, at least based on the new trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







