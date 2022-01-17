Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Waiting for renewal news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in learning about the present, the future, and the potential future, we’ve got all of that within this piece!

So where should we begin here? It’s probably best to go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new installment of the Freddie Highmore series on the air tonight. Why is that? ABC is actually broadcasting the NFL playoffs instead alongside ESPN; even if they weren’t doing this, though, there’s still a chance that we wouldn’t be seeing a new episode. The Good Doctor is on hiatus until at least the other side of the Winter Olympics, so we’re still more than a month away from the show coming back.

We’ve gone over in the past that we’re hoping for a few more details on what the future holds over the next few weeks. So with that in mind, we’re hoping that we get some other good news between now and when the show comes back: News on a season 6 renewal.

At first, it may sound a little bit like wishful thinking that we’re going to get some renewal news over the next little while, but that’s before you remember that ABC already renewed both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. While we understand that The Good Doctor isn’t necessarily a ratings titan on the level of the Ellen Pompeo medical drama, there’s still a reason to think it could be around for a while moving forward. Not only does it have a devoted fan base here in America, but it’s also enormously popular overseas with plenty of people eager to see what’s going to be coming week after week. There’s still so much potential here for the story of Dr. Shaun Murphy to evolve and grow, and we absolutely hope that it does.

