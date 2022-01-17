NCIS season 19 episode 12 air date: Prepare for ‘Fight or Flight’

After tonight’s new installment, is NCIS season 19 episode 12 airing on CBS next week? Also, what’s coming beyond that?

The first order of business here is confirming that as of this writing, it does look like we’re going to get another new episode next week. CBS has confirmed that the title for this particular hour is “Fight or Flight.” Surprisingly, however, they’ve yet to share any more details for what lies ahead. That’s a little bit surprising, mostly in that they often choose to do so more than a week in advance.

So is there a bit of bad news to share here? Unfortunately, yes: This is probably the last episode of the show until after the Winter Olympics. There is currently a repeat scheduled for January 31 and while there are no listings after that, the Olympics will be starting prior to when the next episode could potentially air on February 7. (When the show does return after the hiatus, it could be with the episode co-written by Brian Dietzen.)

Could this long break hurt the ratings for NCIS? Maybe, but by and large the numbers withstood the exit of Mark Harmon. If that can happen, we tend to think that the series can handle just about anything that is thrown at it. Fingers crossed there’s a lot of great stuff left in season 19.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 12?

