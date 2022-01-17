The Blacklist season 9 episode 9: What could Dembe story set up?

The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 is going to be airing on NBC this Thursday and for those unaware, this marks Dembe’s time to shine. For the first time this season we’re going to really dive back into the past couple of years of this character’s life, and along the way learn some of what happened that led to him joining the FBI.

All of this is going to be important, but there is another big question that comes along with all of this: Why is Dembe thinking about some of this right now? That could prove to be a very-important component to this story overall.

Per the synopsis for this episode, a number of attacks on some of Reddington's top lieutenants could lead to Dembe being in danger — while he may be officially tied to Reddington anymore, not everyone out there may recognize that.

Per the synopsis for this episode, a number of attacks on some of Reddington’s top lieutenants could lead to Dembe being in danger — while he may be officially tied to Reddington anymore, not everyone out there may recognize that. Or, even if they do, they could recognize that going at Dembe is still a way to hurt them and that’s something else they could be particularly interested in doing.

So who is behind these attacks? We have to imagine that Vandyke snapped the photos of Dembe and Liz that he did for a reason — he may have been working with someone else that night. That person could still be out there, and also become a big bad of sorts moving forward. We of course still wonder if there’s a chance that Neville Townsend is actually still alive. We still haven’t learned who #2 is on the Blacklist, and given what we’ve seen from him we know he’s more than capable of being pretty far up there if he’s still out there.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dembe and Reddington on The Blacklist season 9 episode 9?

