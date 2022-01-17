As you look towards 1883 season 1 episode 6 later this month, it’s already clear that the world will be very different than what it was in the past. After all, Elsa Dutton had this epic love story with Ennis, who she felt would be the perfect other half for the bulk of her future.

Then, it all fell apart in a tiny period of time. Ennis died amidst an attack by thieves during the episode and while Isabel May’s character may have gotten justice for what happened, it may be a while before she starts to move forward.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is what Eric Nelson (who played the Ennis character) had to say about what the road ahead for Elsa will look like:

I think it’ll be pretty apparent right away in future episodes. The audience will see, so I don’t want to give anything away on that, but as you can imagine, the emotions and struggle that she went through was real for her. And so I don’t know if anyone in the world can just get over something like that quickly.

We certainly don’t think that Elsa will move on romantically right away and for a big chunk of this episode, we wouldn’t be surprised if the story is largely about seeing her try to be in survival mode and make it through what is almost sure to be an extremely difficult time. She’ll lean on those she’s close to, but also learn how to keep fighting in order to ensure she gets to the other side. The goal for the entire journey remains the same, and more than likely, the river and/or these thieves are going to be far from the last major obstacle we end up seeing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 6, including the story of Elsa moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







