This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Does Jon Huertas know Miguel’s fate?

What happens to Miguel in the future on This Is Us? We know that’s one of the biggest questions out there. This is a character who ends up married to Rebecca and yet, he hasn’t been seen yet in the flash-forwards. This leads, of course to a number of questions. Is he dead? Did he leave her? Is he just off at the grocery store? We hope that there will be an answer at some point, but it feels like we’re going to be waiting for a good while.

While we know at some point there will be an episode airing exploring the romantic history of Rebecca and Miguel, that doesn’t mean that all the answers are going to come up at that point.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want more thoughts on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are more updates coming (including another review tomorrow!) and we don’t want you missing them.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Jon Huertas himself had the following to say when asked about resolution for his character: “I don’t even know if I know a hundred percent where Miguel is, but you’ll have to just wait and see.”

Our worst fear is clearly that the character is gone, and that Nicky and his wife have become in some ways Rebecca’s new caretakers. Meanwhile, Kevin’s built the new Pearson compound and we tend to believe that he will be there for her also. Even if something happens to Miguel, Rebecca will have a lot of love around her.

Yet, of course we still want Miguel to be there in some form! It’s hard not to want that after all the time we’ve spent with him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us

What do you think is going to happen with Miguel moving into This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







