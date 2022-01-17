New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13: Who could die? Some possibilities

In just over a day New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 is going to air on NBC and all signs seem to present one thing: Drama like nobody’s business. In particular, a devastating loss is about to hit the hospital.

So who could be dying? What should we be worried about? There’s obviously a lot to go through here but for the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and share some theories.

Who is most likely safe – We’ll start with Max and Helen, since the promo shows Helen getting a phone call and all signs point to the two of them finding their way back to the hospital either in this episode or the one after. We’ve also seen at least some evidence that Bloom and Reynolds make it through this episode unscathed — at least physically. We know thanks to an upcoming press release that Dr. Fuentes makes it through; while no death is a good thing, she’s not really a part of the New Amsterdam family. It would be hard for the show to promote losing her in such an emotional way.

Who is in danger – There are a lot of different possibilities to consider here. Iggy is not mentioned in the synopsis for episode 14, so we can’t guarantee 100% that he is in the clear. Meanwhile, there are a number of recurring characters around the hospital — think in terms of the staff — that could be in danger. This is a way to lose someone important without killing a series regular. Leyla is someone we’re concerned about since it would devastate Dr. Bloom. Another possibility is that they kill off former main character Dr. Kapoor, who is no longer at the hospital but at the same time, is a beloved part of the show family.

We’ll figure out an answer to this mystery in a couple of days. Let’s just hope that emotionally, it’s satisfying.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on New Amsterdam right now

Who are you the most worried about entering New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







