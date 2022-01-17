Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!

In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?

What we can go ahead and say is that this guy’s role in the story is not over — there will be more opportunities to explore him down the road! Speaking to TVLine in a postmortem for the finale, show EP Bart Nickerson noted that “we definitely know who [the mystery man] is, yeah, and we have a whole thing [planned].”

Whether it be the rituals, the Antler Queen, or even if Lottie is really alive in the present, it’s fair to go ahead and say that the writers have a plan for just about everything. They idea for this show is that it goes on for a handful of years, so there are probably certain milestones that they want to hit every single step of the way. We got some closure to some things at the end of season 1, but odds are Jackie’s death is just the beginning of a number of terrible things that are going to happen in that wilderness. Go ahead and prepare yourselves accordingly.

What did you think about the Yellowjackets season 1 finale overall?

How do you think this mystery man factors into the future of the show? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

